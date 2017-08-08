Roger Hoeker (Photo: Oceana County Sheriff's Department)

Greenwood Township, Mich. — A 62-year-old hunter safety instructor has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy who was squirrel hunting on state-owned land in western Michigan’s Oceana County.

Roger Hoeker of Jenison was arraigned on an involuntary manslaughter charge Tuesday in 78th District Court.

State police say William “Billy” Gort Jr. of Wyoming was shot in the head during a Feb. 18 hunting trip in Greenwood Township with a teenage friend and Hoeker, who also is a mentor for a youth outreach program.

Police say the teens were hunting with shotguns and Hoeker was using a small caliber rifle.

The Associated Press left a message Tuesday seeking comment from Hoeker’s attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vKbPBT