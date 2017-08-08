St. Joseph — A man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and her father in southwestern Michigan will get more psychiatric testing before his trial.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports 25-year-old Alex Perez is scheduled for trial Oct. 17 in Berrien County, Michigan. He’s charged with murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Renee Mitchell and her father, 67-year-old John Mitchell, near Coloma in January 2016.

Police found him and his two young daughters in Georgetown, Colorado. Police believe Perez was returning home to Los Angeles at the time.

Perez is jailed on $5 million bond. He was ruled incompetent for trial last year and spent several months at Michigan’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. A judge last month ruled that based on progress reports from the center Perez now is competent to stand trial.

