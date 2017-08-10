Michigan State Police have taken into custody a gunman who locked himself in a car on Interstate 75 near Luna Pier Road, officials said.

Officials said the man may have been suicidal and they had hostage negotiators on site speaking with him.

During the hours-long standoff, police closed both the north and southbound lanes of the interstate between Luna Pier and Gaynier roads in Monroe County.

The incident started about 6 a.m., but by 11:30 a.m., troopers had the man in custody. No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

They also said they are reopening northbound I-75 while the southbound lanes will remain closed a little longer.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

