Reynolds Township — A police dog with Michigan State Police is recovering after being stabbed in the neck while chasing two suspects.
The Greenville Daily News reports that the 7-year-old German shepherd named Bolt was injured when chasing two suspects Sunday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Reynolds Township.
Bolt’s canine handler, Trooper David Cardenas, says the suspects were chased in a wooded area. Bolt caught one suspect, Jose Perez Jr., and was left with a stab wound.
Perez was charged Monday with several crimes, including weapons possession by felon and causing serious injury to a police animal. The other suspect, Victoria Groth, is accused of obstructing a police officer.
Bolt underwent two surgeries before being released from an animal hospital Tuesday. His recovery is expected to take several weeks.
