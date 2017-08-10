Bolt, a 7-year-old German shepherd, appears with Michigan State Police Trooper David Cardenas, at the Michigan State Police post in Ionia, Mich. (Photo: Elisabeth Waldon / The Daily News)

Reynolds Township — A police dog with Michigan State Police is recovering after being stabbed in the neck while chasing two suspects.

The Greenville Daily News reports that the 7-year-old German shepherd named Bolt was injured when chasing two suspects Sunday in connection to a drive-by shooting in Reynolds Township.

Bolt and Michigan State Police Trooper David Cardenas. (Photo: Elisabeth Waldon / The Daily News)

Bolt’s canine handler, Trooper David Cardenas, says the suspects were chased in a wooded area. Bolt caught one suspect, Jose Perez Jr., and was left with a stab wound.

Perez was charged Monday with several crimes, including weapons possession by felon and causing serious injury to a police animal. The other suspect, Victoria Groth, is accused of obstructing a police officer.

Bolt underwent two surgeries before being released from an animal hospital Tuesday. His recovery is expected to take several weeks.

