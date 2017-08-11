This June 28, 2017 photo shows Ben Bryant's bean fields shot near Shepherd, Mich. A business recovery center is coming to mid-Michigan to help firms affected by severe summer storms and flooding. (Photo: Dale G. Young / AP file)

Midland, Mich. — A business recovery center is coming to mid-Michigan to help firms affected by severe summer storms and flooding.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says the center is opening Monday at the United Way of Midland to help answer questions and give information about disaster loans.

Staff also will help businesses complete Small Business Administration loan applications.

The late June storms caused flooding that closed numerous roads. Disaster declarations were made by the state for Midland and Isabella counties.

Preliminary assessments showed damage to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

The Small Business Administration offers economic injury disaster loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

