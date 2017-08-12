Sault Ste. Marie — The U.S. Coast Guard says the St. Marys River has reopened after it was closed to commercial vessel traffic when a 629-foot Great Lakes freighter ran aground.

Coast Guard officials say the cargo vessel Calumet was re-floated Friday at about 8:50 p.m. and sailed under its own power to anchor near Lake Nickolet in Michigan. The river reopened about 9:30 p.m. Friday after it was closed to commercial vessel traffic from the Soo Locks to Six Mile Point after the Calumet grounded.

The Army Corps of Engineers says no debris is obstructing the channel and Coast Guard officials say they didn’t find any impact to the environment.

The Calumet left a steel facility in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and was heading to its next port when it ran aground late Wednesday. The cause is under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w0egjU