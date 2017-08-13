Silver City — Guitar, fiddle and mandolin virtuoso David Bromberg is among the headliners of a music festival this month in the wilds of far northern Michigan.

The David Bromberg Quintet performs Aug. 26 — the second day of the three-day Porcupine Mountains Music Festival . The 13th annual festival is held at the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park’s ski hill in the western Upper Peninsula.

The festival also includes a Q&A session with Bromberg, who has worked with Bob Dylan, George Harrison and Jerry Garcia.

Other headliners are The Steel Wheels and Laney Jones and the Spirits.

Tickets are $90 for a three-day pass and $35 for a single-day pass, with lower rates for children, teens and seniors.

Michigan’s largest state park encompasses 60,000 heavily forested acres in Ontonagon and Gogebic counties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2w3UYdB