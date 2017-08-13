Battle Creek — A Michigan man’s World War II dog tags have been found in France more than seven decades after the war.

Texas manufacturer Garrett Metal Detector recently contacted Jan Siddall to tell her that someone using a metal detector discovered her father’s dog tags in France, WOOD-TV reported.

“They were contacted by the person who found this, and he wanted to get it back to the family,” Siddall said.

Siddall said the dog tags are a nice way to reconnect with her father, Rex Young, who died in 2006.

“To us, it’s part of our heritage and legacy,” Siddall said. “Our grandkids are interested in it. Everybody thinks it’s just great.”

Young lost his dog tags sometime while serving in World War II as a U.S. Army radio operator in Europe, where he fought at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. His discharge papers show he had a number of awards, including a Bronze Star.

“It’s just amazing to think that anyone could go through those battles, and come back and have, you know, built our country, really,” Siddall said.

Dog tags have important contact information on them in case a soldier is injured or killed. The copper and nickel finish on Young’s tags has worn away, but the inscription is readable.

“(They’re) A little rusty, but they’re in perfect condition,” Siddall said.

