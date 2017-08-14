Former Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn, took to Twitter over the weekend to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, Va. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News file)

"I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I'll do it again if I have to," Dingell, who holds the record of being the nation’s longest-serving congressman, tweeted Saturday. "Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country."

What happened yesterday was radical terrorism, @realDonaldTrump.



Refusal to identify it, denounce it, & fight it makes one complicit in it. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 13, 2017

As of Monday morning, his tweet had 749,000 likes and 260,000 re-tweets.

The tweet refers to Saturday's incident during a protest of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A 20-year-old man is accused of driving his car into a crowd of protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others. Authorities have charged the suspect with second-degree murder.

On Sunday, Dingell followed up with a tweet criticizing the president for his silence on the incident.

"What happened yesterday was radical terrorism, @realDonaldTrump," Dingell's message said. "Refusal to identify it, denounce it, & fight it makes one complicit in it."

Sunday's tweet had 19,000 likes and nearly 7,000 re-tweets.

Dingell, who retired in 2015, served more than 60 years in Congress. The 91-year-old has become known for his sharp wit and take-downs on Twitter.

Earlier this month, he took a swing at President Donald Trump by posting a photo of then-President Richard Nixon's resignation letter to U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1974.

"43 years ago today," Dingell tweeted. "Concise and to the point. You could even fit it in a tweet, @realDonaldTrump."

