Matthew Jordan Carrier (Photo: Facebook)

Howell — A Michigan man charged with second-degree murder for a vehicle crash that left five people dead says he wants the victims’ families to know he’s sorry.

Matthew Jordan Carrier, 21, was arraigned last month on a 19-count felony complaint. The charges also include operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and driving on a suspended license causing death, the Livingston Daily Press & Argus reported .

Carrier recalled consuming large amounts of alcohol at a party the night of May 9, and decided to drive because he felt he was less drunk than his friend. Police said he struck another car while driving. He said he remembers starting the car, but doesn’t remember much after that, including the crash.

“I don’t want people to think I’m a bad person,” he said. “But I don’t think I’m a particularly good one. I don’t think I’m a good friend either. I was trying to be a good friend that night.”

Carrier said he learned his blood-alcohol content that night was 0.18. The legal limit is 0.08.

Passengers in the vehicle Carrier drove were killed, as were those in the other car. The victims include Justin Andrew-Humberto Henderson, 18; Preston Tyler Wetzel, 24; Candice Lynn Dunn, 35; Linda K. Hurley, 69; and Jerome Joseph Tortomasi, 73. Henderson was the owner of the car Carrier was driving.

“I never meant to do what I did to those people,” Carrier said Friday. “I can’t imagine how they feel. I know how I feel and I feel terrible. I would love to take it all back but I can’t.”

Carrier said “it would be fair” if he went to prison.

“I could have found a different way for us to get home,” he said.

He’s jailed without bond and returns to court Aug. 23.

