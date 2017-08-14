The suspected abuse was reported Saturday. The victim, identified as Kingsley Elizabeth Schwartz, succumbed to her injuries Monday afternoon at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, sheriff’s officials reported. (Photo: File)

An Ida man has been charged with abusing a 9-month-old girl who has died from her injuries, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The suspected abuse was reported Saturday. The victim, identified as Kingsley Elizabeth Schwartz, succumbed to her injuries Monday afternoon at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, sheriff’s officials reported.

An autopsy to determine cause and manner of death is scheduled at the Lucas County Coroner’s Office in Toledo, Ohio.

Earlier Monday, Justin Charles Davis, 32, was arraigned in 1st District Court on first-degree child abuse charges stemming from the incident.

He remains jailed on a $500,000 bond, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (734) 240-7719.

