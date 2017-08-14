A Monroe County man is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attacking another woman with a sword, police said.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said Monday deputies have arrested the suspect, a 58-year-old LaSalle Township man, and he's facing multiple felony charges. Police are not releasing his name until he is arraigned.

Malone said the man attacked both women early Monday morning at his home in the 2900 block of Clayton Street in LaSalle Township. LaSalle Township is about 56 miles south of Detroit.

The two women, ages 55 and 45, were invited to the suspect's house and arrived about 4:30 a.m., police said.

According to investigators, the suspect attacked the older woman with a sword shortly after they arrived.

It's not clear what provoked the attack, but he lacerated the woman's face, officials said.

The woman fled the home, ran to a neighbor's house and called 911, Malone said.

He said the suspect then sexually assaulted the younger woman, but she managed to escape and flee to a different neighbor's house.

Police arrived at the scene, but the suspect got into his vehicle and drove away, according to Malone.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to execute a traffic stop, officials said.

The suspect continued to flee and police gave chase until he crashed into a tree near the intersection of Cousino Road and South Dixie Highway, Malone said.

Deputies arrested the man without further incident, he said.

Authorities took the 55-year-old woman to a Toledo hospital to be treated for the laceration on her face. Malone said she is in stable condition.

He said the other woman was taken to a Monroe hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call Det. Mike McClain of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

