Tawas City — A second man has been arraigned after being arrested in connection with the slaying of a 72-year-old northern Michigan man whose body was found in a shallow grave behind his home.

MLive.com reports 24-year-old Christopher R. Grinnell of Bay City was arraigned Monday in Iosco County District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to a felony in the death of Roger Lee Knickerbocker of Hale. The judge set a $1 million cash-surety bond.

Twenty-year-old Daniel J. Olar was arraigned Friday on an open murder charge and is held without bond.

Grinnell and Olar both are to appear for probable cause hearings on Aug. 22.

Investigators say Knickerbocker was killed on or about Aug. 3. A tip from an arrested woman led police to Knickerbocker’s body last week.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uHv7o8