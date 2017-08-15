Melvin Niblett (Photo: Office of Michigan Attorney General)

Four people were arrested in connection with an alleged opioid drug and human trafficking operation based in Metro Detroit, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said Tuesday.

The group — identified as Melvin Niblett, Corey Cooper, Maurice Rushton and Jasmin McGinnis — was identified through a probe that launched in September, when the joint FBI and Oakland County Gang and Violent Crimes task force received a tip about a suspected drug and prostitution ring in Madison Heights.

Niblett and Cooper were caught selling drugs in Warren and charged in a separate but related case by the Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Maurice Rushton (Photo: Office of Michigan Attorney General)

They both later were released on bond. But in October, police learned Niblett was reportedly using rooms at a Southfield hotel to lead a drug and human trafficking operation with dozens of others, authorities allege.

“Drug and human trafficking continue to plague the safety of many communities in Michigan,” FBI Special Agent in Charge David P. Gelios said in a statement. “Today’s arrests reflect the continuing impact federal, state and local law enforcement are having on the ability of criminals to victimize and enslave others through their addiction to a variety of dangerous and sometimes lethal drugs.”

Corey Cooper (Photo: Office of Michigan Attorney General)

All four arrested have been charged with 24 felonies, including conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $100,000, Schuette’s office said Tuesday.

An Aug. 21 preliminary examination is scheduled for Cooper, 45, Niblett, 38, of Southfield, and McGinnis, a 27-year-old from Canton Township. Rushton, 57, who was apprehended in Ohio, awaits extradition.

Jasmin McGinnis (Photo: Office of Michigan Attorney General)

“The individuals involved in this human and drug trafficking ring will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said Tuesday. “The victims deserve justice and I am proud of our task force members who partnered with the attorney general and other agencies to send a clear message that these types of crimes will not be tolerated in our community.”

