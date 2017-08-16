Escanaba — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged with arson after a church in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula was vandalized and set on fire.

The Daily Press reports Thomas Andrew Harris of Gladstone was charged Tuesday in Delta County District Court and was jailed in lieu of $175,000 bond. He’s due back in court later this month. The court says Wednesday he doesn’t yet have a lawyer on record.

Harris also faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny and malicious destruction of property.

Police in Escanaba say they found the Harbor Lights Church of God filled with smoke on Monday night and walls of the church had been spray painted. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set in the church’s kitchen area. Authorities are working to determine if others were involved.

