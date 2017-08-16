Police investigate the scene where a Flint Police officer and the driver of another vehicle were injured in a collision, Aug. 16, 2017, at the intersection of Martin Luther King and West Hamilton Avenues in Flint. (Photo: Jake May / AP)

Flint — Authorities say a Flint police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a call about a house fire.

Police say the officer’s SUV collided with at least one other vehicle on Wednesday morning, injuring the officer and another driver. Details about the severity of injuries weren’t immediately released.

The Flint Journal reports a 911 call indicated that someone might be trapped by the fire, but the fire department later said that no one was trapped. Police say the officer was heading to the scene to assist.

The crash is under investigation.

