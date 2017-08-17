Michigan State University. (Photo: Kevin W. Fowler)

Michigan State University has rejected a request from a group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer to visit the campus this year, officials announced Thursday.

The National Policy Institute, described on its website as “an independent organization dedicated to the heritage, identity and future of people of European descent in the United States and around the world,” recently reached out to the East Lansing school about renting space to accommodate a speaker, said MSU President Lou Anna Simon in a statement Wednesday.

She noted that university administrators were “aware of no connection with any MSU-related group or individual, but such is not required to seek publicly available space” and a decision had not been made.

Within 24 hours, after consulting with law enforcement officials, the university announced that it would deny the group’s request.

“This decision was made due to significant concerns about public safety in the wake of the tragic violence in Charlottesville last weekend,” school representatives said. “While we remain firm in our commitment to freedom of expression, our first obligation is to the safety and security of our students and our community.”

Spencer has not yet addressed the matter on his Twitter page.

The president and director of the National Policy Institute popularized the term “alternative right” about a decade ago. The so-called alt-right is a fringe movement that has been described as a mix of racism, white nationalism and populism.

The movement has been thrust into the spotlight after President Donald Trump’s election and after violent clashes in Charlottesville last weekend.

James Alex Fields Jr., a young man who was said to idolize Adolf Hitler and Nazi Germany in high school, has been charged with killing a woman by slamming a car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally Sunday in Charlottesville.

Spencer and former Ku Klux Klan member David Duke attended the demonstrations.

Spencer also had sought permission to speak at the University of Florida next month but was denied by the university.

Michigan activists and lawmakers had also criticized Spencer’s MSU request on Wednesday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uUMimf