Buy Photo File (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Metro Detroit Thursday, clearing up Friday, but possibly returning Saturday to dampen spirits a little for the Dream Cruise.

"We're looking at the chance for storms Thursday afternoon and into the evening," said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "It'll be tapering off overnight, though."

Temperatures Thursday are expected to reach a high of 82 degrees and a low of 62 degrees. Rain is predicted to fall periodically and could add up to as much as a half-inch of rainfall.

Skies over Metro Detroit are forecasted to be partly sunny with a high of 80 degrees on Friday, according to the weather service.

For the Woodward Dream Cruise Saturday, the weather service says there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

"We're looking at a slight chance for some showers Saturday," Pampreen said. "But we're not expecting a washout or anything. Hopefully, it stays dry."

She also said the probability of rain will likely change as Saturday gets closer.

The Dream Cruise is held every year between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the third Saturday in August.

The cruise covers a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue through nine Metro Detroit communities including Berkley, Ferndale, Pontiac and Royal Oak.

It boasts being the world’s largest one-day celebration of classic car culture. The annual event attracts more than one million visitors and more than 40,000 muscle cars, street rods, custom and collector vehicles.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Extended forecast

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 82 degrees and a low of 68 degrees. Rainfall could total between a quarter and half of an inch.

Friday

Partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high is expected to reach about 80 degrees and a low of 64 degrees.

Sunday

Sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low of 67 degrees.

Monday

Sunny with a high near 88 degrees and a low of 70 degrees.

Tuesday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures could reach a high near 85 degrees and a low of of 65 degrees.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x7HpH5