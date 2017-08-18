Monday’s solar eclipse will star in several broadcasts on TV and online, including on PBS, ABC, NBC, NASA Television and the Science Channel. (Photo: AP)

Monday’s total solar eclipse in the U.S. will be a once-in-a-lifetime sky show for millions.

In Michigan, residents are expected to see about 80 percent of the eclipse — when the moon blocks light from the sun — from 1:03 p.m. to 3:47 p.m. The best time to see it is 2:27 p.m. At that point, it will get a little darker outside and the temperature will drop.

Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or Antarctic. What makes Monday’s eclipse so special is that it will cut diagonally across the entire United States.

The path of totality — where day briefly becomes night — will pass over Oregon, continuing through the heartland all the way to Charleston, South Carolina. Those on the outskirts — well into Canada, Central America and even the top of South America — will be treated to a partial eclipse.

The last time a total solar eclipse swept the whole width of the U.S. was in 1918.

No tickets are required for this Monday’s show, just special eclipse glasses so you don’t ruin your eyes.

If you miss Monday’s eclipse — or get bitten by the eclipse bug — you’ll have to wait seven years to see another one in the continental U.S. The very next total solar eclipse will be in 2019, but you’ll have to be below the equator for a glimpse. We’re talking the South Pacific, and Chile and Argentina. It’s pretty much the same in 2020. For the U.S., the next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. The line of totality will cross from Texas, up through the Midwest, almost directly over Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, New York, up over New England and out over Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.

