The National Weather Service is working to confirm whether a tornado touched down Thursday evening in Tuscola County.

Video footage circulating on Twitter appeared to show a funnel cloud swirling near Kingston around the time the weather service issued tornado warnings for parts of Tuscola and Sanilac counties in the state’s Thumb region, meteorologist Joseph Clark said.

“We’ll probably send out a survey team tomorrow,” he said. “Part of the survey process will be looking for any damage indicators.”

Observers reported downed trees, a flipped trailer and shingles torn from a roof in the area at about 8:15 p.m., according to the weather service.

The possible twister was associated with storms that crossed parts of Michigan as a front pushed east.

Downpours doused Metro Detroit in the afternoon Thursday as temperatures topped out around 80 degrees. Totals included about an inch of rain in Wayne, Romulus and Adrian. The humidity level also reached 100 percent at Detroit Metro Airport earlier Thursday.

There’s a slight chance of showers overnight as lows drop below 70, but nothing severe, Clark said.

Friday should be mostly sunny with highs around 80.

The next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives on Saturday, just in time for the Dream Cruise. The forecast early next week calls for mostly clear conditions.

“It should be pretty typical temperatures over the next seven to 10 days,” Clark said.

