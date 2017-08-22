1 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Fowlerville — A prosecutor says no charges will be filed in a 53-vehicle December pileup on snow-covered Interstate 96 in Michigan that left three people dead.

Livingston County Prosecutor William Vailliencourt announced the update Monday. He says there’s “insufficient evidence to establish culpable conduct” by drivers involved. He says the rapid onset of winter weather was a factor.

Investigators in January said a driver traveling too fast for conditions caused the pileup and they anticipated seeking a charge of reckless driving or moving violation causing death. The sheriff’s department said in April, however, it wasn’t requesting charges.

The Dec. 8 pileup about 55 miles west of Detroit killed 69-year-old Homer Leon Tew of Ann Arbor; his wife, 62-year-old Theresa O’Connor Tew; and 28-year-old semitrailer driver Vitalii Stelmakh of Hollywood, Florida.

According to the Michigan State Police, three people have died from injuries suffered from a 53-vehicle accident in "whiteout and black ice conditions" on westbound Interstate 96, just east of the Wallace Road bridge, south of Webberville, Dec. 8, 2016.
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of the multi-vehicle accident on I-96.
The orange auto carrier jackknifed on the ice when
The orange auto carrier jackknifed on the ice when the driver tried to stop. The vehicle was wedged between the two guard rails, and cars behind it slid into the auto carrier or the guard rails.
Cars run into the guard rail and each other near the
Cars run into the guard rail and each other near the back of the pileup.
Cars are jammed together near the back the line.
Cars are jammed together near the back the line.
These passenger vehicles are crushed between semitrailers.
These passenger vehicles are crushed between semitrailers.
A law enforcement officer walks past vehicles crushed
A law enforcement officer walks past vehicles crushed between semitrailers.
Emergency support vehicles including heavy equipment
Emergency support vehicles including heavy equipment tow trucks and flat bed tow trucks are staged just west of the accident scene with a medical examiner's van.
A law enforcement officer walks past several vehicles
A law enforcement officer walks past several vehicles piled up like an accordion on Interstate 96 westbound just east of the Wallace Road bridge, South of Webberville.
Personnel from the Livingston County Disaster Assistance
Personnel from the Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team and the American Red Cross Disaster Services team offer food and water for emergency first responders near the Livingston County Mobile Command Center mobile home.
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville Thursday December 8, 2016.
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96.
Visibility is very low as workers try to remove and
Visibility is very low as workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville.
Traffic is at a standstill as rescue workers try to
Traffic is at a standstill as rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville.
A lone M-DOT vehicle surveys Interstate 96 eastbound
A lone M-DOT vehicle surveys Interstate 96 eastbound shortly before this side of the interstate is opened to traffic.
News media fight the conditions as rescue workers try
News media fight the conditions as rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville.
Slippery I-96 is closed as rescue workers try to remove
Slippery I-96 is closed as rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville.
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville.
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of
Rescue workers try to remove and recover victims of a multi-vehicle accident on I-96 between Fowlerville and Webberville Thursday December 8, 2016.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash
Police and rescue teams sort out the multi-car crash on westbound I-96 near the Fowlerville exit. Two died in the crash.
