2
Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Flint councilman pawned his government laptop
A city council member accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop has pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Flint councilman pawned his government laptop
Associated Press
Published 1:32 p.m. ET Aug. 23, 2017
Flint — A city council member accused of pawning his publicly owned laptop has pleaded no contest to willful neglect of duty.
The misdemeanor charge against Flint Councilman Eric Mays was announced Wednesday. Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton says “it’s time for this matter to be put behind us.”
The Flint Journal quotes police as saying Mays pawned his laptop computer for a $100 loan on nine occasions. He last got the laptop back in May by paying $116 at Music Man Pawnshop.
Mays has told the newspaper that the laptop was safer at the pawn shop than at Flint’s City Hall.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 27.
Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vgmUaS
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs