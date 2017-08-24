It turns out playing second fiddle to the winner of Wednesday's $759 million Powerball jackpot still earns you a cool million. (Photo: Christophe Archambault, AFP/Getty Images file)

It turns out playing second fiddle to the winner of Wednesday's $759 million Powerball jackpot still earns you a cool million.

None of the 6.9 million tickets purchased in Michigan matched the jackpot-winning numbers, state lottery officials said Thursday. One winning ticket for the grand prize was sold in Massachusetts.

But, three lucky Powerball players in Michigan bought tickets worth $1 million. The trio of new millionaires matched the first five numbers in the Wednesday night drawing: 6-7-16-23-26.

Officials said the tickets were purchased at O’Connor’s Deli on South Grand Street in Fowlerville, the Melvindale Liquor Market on Allen Road and Old West Tobacco on West Pontiac Trail in Novi.

Winners should call the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. Prizes must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing. Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot was the second-largest lottery jackpot won in the United States. The record for a U.S. jackpot is $1.6 billion.

The largest lottery prize won by a Michigan player is a $337 million Powerball jackpot. Donald Lawson, of Lapeer, won it in August 2012. Julie Leach, of Three Rivers, is the last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot. She won $310.5 million in September 2015.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xw71On