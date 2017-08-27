Flint's Capitol Theatre is included in redevelopment projects that are expected to bring more than $100 million in renovation work to Flint. (Photo: Google.com)

Flint, Mich. — Redevelopment projects are expected to bring more than $100 million in renovation work to Flint as the city works to recover from a lead-tainted water crisis.

The Flint Journal reports that projects include the Capitol Theatre, the Ferris Wheel building and Mott Community College’s culinary school in the downtown area.

David Ollila is the president of SkyPoint Ventures, which is renovating some of the buildings downtown. Ollila says he believes a strong downtown area will encourage investments throughout the city.

Other projects include a Riverfront restoration project that’s estimated to cost more than $35 million and demolishing an old YMCA building to create affordable housing that’s expected to cost $17 million.

The projects are in various stages of completion but officials hope they will spur growth in the community.

