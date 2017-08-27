Lake Odessa — Police say was a man found dead in a western Michigan drainage ditch after a tractor crash.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called Saturday night to a rural area near the village of Lake Odessa after family members found the overturned tractor.

Emergency workers pronounced the 59-year-old man dead at scene about 30 miles east of Grand Rapids.

Officials say the crash remained under investigation but that it appeared accidental.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vtA8RB