Flint — Authorities say a person has turned himself in to police in connection with a weekend crash that killed two 13-year-old girls in Flint.

The Flint Journal reports Monday the person turned himself in Saturday, hours after the early morning crash on the city’s north side. The girls were crossing a street when they were struck.

The vehicle had been recovered but the driver wasn’t immediately found.

The names of the girls and the person in police custody haven’t been released. Prosecutors haven’t authorized charges.

