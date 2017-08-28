HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28: People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Metro Detroit charities and organizations are rallying to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Harvey, the most fearsome hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade, made landfall Friday about 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 storm. Cities in the Lone Star State, including Houston, have been hit with catastrophic flooding caused by heavy rains.

The Michigan region of the Red Cross has sent a delegation of more than 60 people down to Houston, said spokesman Perry Rech.

“This is major,” Rech said. “This is significant. This is the largest weather event we’ve encountered since (Hurricane) Sandy.”

Rech continued: “Michigan is well into the fray. We’ve got emergency response vehicles going down, we have people on the ground. We have our full national fleet deployed,” including seven of the eight Red Cross emergency response vehicles in Michigan.

The eighth, a 2016 Mercedes van that was sent out for service before the Hurricane hit, will be on the road either Monday evening or Tuesday, en route to Houston.

Rech explained that the Red Cross has a national network of emergency response vehicles, which are positioned throughout the country to mobilize in case of just such an emergency. The nationwide fleet numbers in the “hundreds,” Rech said. Thousands of Red Cross volunteers have mobilized nationwide.

On the ground, volunteers are involved in “case work, mass distribution of supplies, and rescue efforts,” Rech said.

“Unfortunately, potentially the worst is yet to come,” Rech said. “We don’t know what’s going to be coming our way.”

Rech explained that for every 10 Red Cross vests someone might see, only one or two are employees, who help coordinate the work of volunteers and ensure all return home safely when the work is done. Volunteers who head south commit to serve for two weeks.

While local volunteers have stepped up to help out in Houston, Rech noted that local needs remain.

“There’s a need still for local volunteers who can’t deploy, because we’re still doing all the work we normally do in Southeast Michigan,” Rech said. “Logistics are key right now, but that’s what we do. We mobilize resources. We mobilize our citizenry to help other citizens.”

‘We don’t have anything to send’

The Salvation Army’s Eastern Michigan Division is also among the local groups working to help out the hurricane’s victims.

“Right now we’re taking monetary donations to assist the victims in Houston,” said Andrea Kenski, a spokeswoman for the Southfield-based charity. “We’re waiting for the call from our national headquarters, but we have our Emergency Disaster Services teams ready to go. At this time, we’re not sending anyone down there yet.”

She said Metro Detroiters can make donations for Hurricane Harvey relief through the Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division’s website or by calling (877) 725-6424 (SALMICH).

The U.S. Coast Guard stations in St. Clair Shores and Saginaw River each sent an airboat over the weekend to help with Harvey rescue efforts in Texas, said Petty Officer Brian McCrum, a spokesman for the Coast Guard’s 9th District, which covers the Great Lakes and parts of the eight surrounding states including all of Michigan.

The airboats, which were driven to Texas on Saturday, are flat-bottomed aluminum vessels, 20- or 22-feet long, driven by an aircraft engine with a large propeller in the back.

In Michigan and other Great Lakes states, the airboats are typically used for ice rescue but are also useful for flood rescues and in marshy areas where a submerged propeller would be impractical.

At least 47 Coast Guard personnel have deployed to help with rescue efforts in Texas from the 9th District, including crews to support the airboats from St. Clair Shores and Saginaw River, McCrum said.

Airboats were also sent from Coast Guard Station Marblehead on Lake Erie in Ohio and from Station Sturgeon Bay on Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, as well as two helicopters from Waukegan, just north of Chicago on Lake Michigan in Illinois, McCrum said.

Kenski said at this time the charity is not accepting donations of physical goods, like water or clothing for the hurricane’s victims.

As of Monday afternoon, the aid of Michigan’s largest fire department has not been requested.

“There is no official Detroit Fire Department presence going down there,” Fornell said. “Nobody has asked us to send anything, and actually, we don’t have anything to send. We can send them some people in a pickup truck, but we don’t have any boats or the other stuff.”

Dale George, spokesman for the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, said that no help had been requested of Michigan by the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“At this point, the state of Texas has not requested any resources from Michigan,” George said Monday. State officials have been in contact with emergency management officials in Texas, but no requests have been made as yet.

