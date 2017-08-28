2 LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

White Cloud — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man’s pet parrot.

Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.

A bizarre west Michigan murder: a parrot, a psychic and an angry wife
Glenna Duram, of Ensley Township near Sand Lake, listens
Glenna Duram, of Ensley Township near Sand Lake, listens to testimony during her preliminary exam in Newago County District Court in White Cloud. Duram is charged with the first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, Martin Duram, in May 2015.  Rex Larsen, Special to Detroit News
Marty Duram was shot to death in May 2015.
Marty Duram was shot to death in May 2015.  facebook, courtesy of Duram Family
Marty Duram's mother Lillian Duram, center, with her
Marty Duram's mother Lillian Duram, center, with her sister, Edee Falan, left, and Christina Keller, Marty’s first wife and owner of Bud the parrot, listen to testimony in Newago County District Court during the preliminary exam of her daughter-in-law Glenna Duram. She is charged with first-degree murder in the May 2015 shooting death of Lillian's son Martin Duram.  Rex Larsen, Special to Detroit News
Bud, an African grey parrot owned by Marty Duram's
Bud, an African grey parrot owned by Marty Duram's ex-wife, is seen in a video mimicking an argument between two distinct voices, saying “Shut up” and “Get your (expletive) over here,” and then “Don’t (expletive) shoot.”  facebook, courtesy of Duram Family
Self-proclaimed psychic Frances Falan, left, of Comstock
Self-proclaimed psychic Frances Falan, left, of Comstock Park, listens to testimony during the preliminary exam of her friend Glenna Duram. Falan has shared her paranormal visions with investigators working to solve the crime.  Rex Larsen, Special to Detroit News
Connie Reems, of Ensley Township, near Sand Lake, testifies
Connie Reems, of Ensley Township, near Sand Lake, testifies to finding the bodies of her neighbors, Glenna Duram and her husband Martin Duram, as Judge H. Kevin Drake listens. Reems thought both were dead, but Glenna had survived a gunshot wound.  Rex Larsen, Special to Detroit News
Glenna Duram, of Ensley Township, and attorneys Mark
Glenna Duram, of Ensley Township, and attorneys Mark Miller, left, and Rick Prysock, listen to testimony during her preliminary exam in Newago County.  Rex Larsen, Special to Detroit News
Glenna Duram suffered a gunshot wound but survived.
Glenna Duram suffered a gunshot wound but survived.  Rex Larsen, Special to Detroit News
    Forty-six-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

    Martin Duram’s ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated “don’t (expletive) shoot” in Martin Duram’s voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram’s death.

    Glenna Duram’s attorney plans to appeal.

