Glenna Duram was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the killing of 46-year-old Martin Duram. (Photo: Rex Larsen / Special to The Detroit News)

White Cloud — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man’s pet parrot.

Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.

Forty-six-year-old Martin Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram’s ex-wife, Christina Keller, has said that after the slaying, the pet parrot, Bud, repeated “don’t (expletive) shoot” in Martin Duram’s voice. Keller took ownership of the bird after Martin Duram’s death.

Glenna Duram’s attorney plans to appeal.

