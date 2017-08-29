Cars maneuver through flooded streets at Eight Mile and Merriman in Livonia on Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: Eric Stepp)

Some 8,400 DTE Energy customers remain without power Tuesday morning, after "continued scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain" started a train of power outages Monday afternoon.

As of 9:30 p.m. Monday, only 7,400 customers were without power. That number grew a bit overnight, but all without power are expected to have it restored "late Tuesday afternoon," the energy company said in an alert. That is,"barring any other potential storms."

Monday brought flash floods to Metro Detroit, as anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in about an hour, depending on the location, said Jordan Dale, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

The fast-falling rain made it tough for the ground to absorb the water in a timely fashion, which led to ponding of water and eventually floods that affected the freeway system. A flash flood warning expired at 9:45 p.m. Monday, and no such alerts are active in the area.

Only about a half-inch of rain is expected Tuesday afternoon, though, and Tuesday is expected to be the last wet day of the week, Dale said. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, and overnight the low will fall to the 50s.

Wednesday is expected to warm up, with high temps in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday, temperatures are expected to fall back to the low 70s.

