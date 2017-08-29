Saginaw Township— Backboards and rims at a Saginaw Township park have yet to be reinstalled after officials removed them when shots were fired during a pickup basketball game earlier this year.

Township Manager Rob Grose tells MLive.com for a story Tuesday that the court’s concrete slab at Sandhill Park could be repurposed for some other activity.

The backboards and rims were taken down May 6 at the request of neighbors a day after someone shot a gun skyward.

Grose says the hoops aren’t going back up this year and that people living nearby “don’t have to listen to the basketball, and all the music and the problems that they’ve had before.”

Neighbor Russell Cronkright said the park was constructed in the mid-1990s to help keep kids out of trouble.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2x1NmsC