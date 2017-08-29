Buy Photo Third-grade teacher Lisa Vanderhagen reads to her students during class at Madison Elementary School. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The percentage of third-grade students passing the reading portion of the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress shrunk for the third year in a row, but scores in math, science and social studies improved, according to data released Tuesday by the state.

The Michigan Department of Education said the percentage of Michigan third-graders passing the English language arts test — which measures reading, writing, listening and language — dropped to 44.1 percent in 2017, compared to 46 percent in 2016 and 50 percent in 2015.

That means 55.9 percent of Michigan’s third-graders scored less than proficient on the 2017 test. Since 2015, third-grade reading scores have dropped 5.9 percentage points, the largest decline in a subject area on the test in its three-year history.

Reading scores for students in grades 4 and 6 through 8 decreased compared to 2016 scores. Fifth-graders made a .5 percentage point gain in that portion of the test.

“The spring 2017 results show math and social studies scores are continuing to improve, and that is exciting news,” State Superintendent Brian Whiston said. “The English language arts scores are disappointing, however.”

The M-STEP assesses students in grades 3-8 in math and English and students in grades 5, 8, and 11 in social studies and grades 4, 7, and 11 in science.

Of the 18 grade-subject combinations tested, 10 showed gains in the number of students proficient or advanced compared to 2016 statewide scores, state education officials said.

When compared to 2015 statewide results, increased proficiency rates were in grades 5, 8 and 11 in social studies; grades 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in math; grade 11 in science; and grade 5 in English.

Scores in social studies showed increases in all three tested grades this year, ranging from 2.1 percentage points in grade 8; 2.8 percentage points in grade 5 and 2.9 percentage points in grade 11. That’s after declines in all three grades evaluated in 2016, state officials said.

Math scores increased in five of the six grades tested in 2017, but proficiency rates ranged from 46.8 percent in third grade to 33.5 percent in eighth grade.

The largest three-year gain on the test was in science for 11th-graders. Their test scores increased 4.2 percentage points from 2015 to 2017, with 33.6 percent testing proficient.

“It is important that we keep working with ISDs (intermediate school districts) and local school districts to provide support and assistance to help all of their students achieve at higher levels,” Whiston said. “We keep moving forward on our goal to be a Top 10 education state in 10 years and know that the early work we’re putting into motion will pay positive dividends in the very near future.”

Superintendents say the test is only a snapshot of how their districts are doing year to year, and that local assessments given at the district level tell them more about how students are performing.

However, the results are used as part of Michigan’s annual educational dashboard, which uses data to compare Michigan students to students in other states.

Officials with the Education Trust - Midwest — a nonpartisan, education policy, research and advocacy organization — said the results mean for the first time in many years, Michigan has reliable data for measuring how well students and schools are performing against Michigan’s high academic standards.

“Michigan has taken the important step of setting high expectations for all of our students and using an honest tool to measure our progress,” said Brian Gutman, director of public engagement for the Education Trust - Midwest.

Gutman said the results show achievement gaps remain. Statewide proficiency rates in eighth-grade math were about four times greater for white students (39.2 percent) than for African-American students (10.1 percent) and about double the rate for Latino students (19.5 percent).

Proficiency rates for low-income students have also remained extremely low, Gutman said, with 31.8 percent of Michigan’s low-income eighth graders proficient in English language arts and just 16.9 percent proficient in math in 2017.

“This reinforces the need for Michigan to commit to honest and meaningful accountability for the learning of all Michigan students — which is glaringly missing from Michigan’s new education plan,” he said.

One school district — the now defunct Eduction Achievement Authority that operated schools in Detroit until it was reabsorbed by the city district in June — reported zero children proficient in fourth-grade science districtwide. One percent were proficient in 2016. In fifth-grade social studies, the proficiency rate among EAA schools was .4 percent districtwide this year and in 2016.

Students in Michigan’s largest school district, Detroit Public Schools Community District, increased their scores in eight areas of the test, decreased in two areas and saw no change in three.

Proficiency rates ranged from less than 5 percent in fourth- and seventh-grade science, fifth- and sixth-grade math and fifth-grade social studies to 16.1 percent in eighth-grade English.

The district’s biggest gain came in 11th-grade social studies, in which proficiency rose 3.8 percentage points from 12.2 percent proficient in 2016 to 16 percent in 2017.

The number of third-graders who scored proficient was 9.9 percent this year, meaning more than 90 percent of students could not pass the test.

In a recent interview with The News, DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the district has to align its curriculum to state standards on the test.

“Our curriculum it is not aligned with the standards. Our work this year is to provide additional training to K, 1 and 2 teachers to have greater exposure to the curriculum. Next year, we will select curriculum more aligned to the standards at a higher level and more use of phonics,” Vitti said.

The district is undergoing a curriculum audit in reading and math to see where gaps exist, Vitti said.

“Teachers don’t have time to supplement curriculum after teaching and grading papers. They should be able to enter a classroom using the right curriculum,” Vitti said. “If they follow a curriculum inferior to standards, the kids will not perform at grade level.”

Randy Speck, superintendent of Madison District Public Schools, saw double-digit increases in proficiency rates in fifth- and seventh-grade math and in fifth-grade English. The largest jump came in fifth-grade math in which student proficiency increased 14.8 percentage points, moving from 8.6 percent in 2016 to 23.4 percent in 2017.

Speck credits his teachers’ dedication to students for the bump in test scores on the M-STEP.

“We have a relentless urgency around this idea that our kids can learn. Every single one of them,” Speck said. “It is our teachers. It’s their attitudes, and it’s a buy-in belief that every child in this building can learn and can achieve. And that’s really exciting.”

The Oakland County district’s year-round calendar also helps drive increases in test scores, he said. The school population is the among the highest economically challenged population in the county, Speck said.

“We put a plan in place. We look at the data. We do deep data dives. Teachers are making on-the-fly adjustments for kids in their individual learning. Kids are buying in. I think it’s exciting,” he said.

Tung Tran is a fifth-grade math teacher at Madison Elementary School. Tran said getting to know his students is how he determines what gaps they each have in math proficiency. In a recent exercise on the first week of school, he had students pick their two favorite numbers and then tell a story behind their choices.

“It starts in third grade, and it’s building up on the gaps they are missing. We are low-income, and some fall through the cracks. The assessments are constant and daily, and you have to get to know your students,” he said.

In Macomb County, Brian Walmsley, superintendent of Richmond Community Schools, also saw double-digit increases in social studies and third-grade English, as well as some declines in math and science.

Walmsley said a one-on-one technology initiative has put laptops in the hands and homes of all students in grades 3-12 and has changed the way kids are learning.

“So we are looking at the world our students live in and how do we engage them. We have done a lot of professional development. They Skype with university professors,” he said.

The district invested $100,000 in a literacy library for students in grades K-4 and monitors reading proficiency through assessments three times a year.

“We are starting to see that in our scores, and we are headed in the right direction,” he said.

Walmsley said the district has already been looking at changing the math programs in response to decreasing test scores.

“This year, we are launching a new math curriculum at the middle and high school designed and written by teachers. It is what the M-STEP wants them to do: engage and think in abstract ways,” he said.

