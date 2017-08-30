Flood victims move crates with pets at a shelter in the George R. Brown Convention Center during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Rescue teams in boats, trucks and helicopters scrambled Monday to reach hundreds of Texans marooned on flooded streets in and around the city of Houston before monster storm Harvey returns. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters across Metro Detroit have rushed to help the human victims devastated by Harvey’s destruction on the Texas Gulf Coast, but some are also turning their attention to the four-legged ones.

Detroit Dog Rescue is teaming up with the #Detroit2Houston effort to “collect dog supplies rescuers and shelters desperately need, get them organized, and get them on that semi right to Houston,” executive director Kristina Rinaldi wrote on the group’s Facebook page Wednesday. “We will be collecting: slip leads, collars, canned food, nylabones, and Kongs to name just a few things.”

The nonprofit also is partnering up with Premier Pet Supply to boost the efforts down South. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, the Premier location at 31215 Southfield Road in Beverly Hills plans to offer a 50 percent discount off enrichment items — leashes, crates, collars and toys — that are purchased and donated back to DDR, officials said. DDR is slated to be on site accepting the donations that will be packed up and sent to Texas.

“Together, we can do so much,” Rinaldi wrote.

Premier Pet Supply also is taking monetary donations to help. For information: (248) 647-4310.

Meanwhile, DDR also is pursuing plans to receive some of the dogs in Houston’s shelters in a bid to make room for the displaced animals there, Rinaldi said Wednesday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2xOlBRa