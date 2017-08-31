Bay County Sheriff’s Office (Photo: Bay County Sheriff’s Office)

Bay City — A county near Saginaw Bay has acquired a new military vehicle meant to be solely used for rescue purposes.

The Bay City Times reports that the Bay County Sheriff’s Office picked up the vehicle Wednesday from the U.S. Army Reserve Center. The vehicle is a 2008 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected truck that weighs about 39,000 pounds and stands about a dozen feet.

Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the truck will only be used for rescue efforts and not for combative purposes. He says he was inspired to acquire the vehicle in light of recent barricaded gunman cases in Oakland County and Bay City.

The truck seats eight people holds a maximum 25,000 pounds.

Cunningham says he hopes the county will never need to use the truck.

