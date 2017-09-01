In this Aug. 9, 2017, photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is interviewed by The Associated Press in her office at the Education Department in Washington. It’s been six months since her bruising Senate confirmation battle, and DeVos remains highly divisive.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Can Michigan State University’s values be bought?

That’s the question that faculty and students are asking as they lobby President Lou Anna Simon to rescind an invitation for U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at the grand opening of the university’s Grand Rapids Research Center later this month.

DeVos is scheduled to speak Sept. 20 at the Grand Rapids Research Center — built to continue research of the College of Human Medicine, which expanded in 2010 to the Secchia Center, a privately-funded facility in downtown Grand Rapids. It was constructed for medical education, but not designed for research laboratories.

The Grand Rapids Research Center, to be housed in the former Grand Rapids Press building, is a six-story, 162,800-square-foot facility that will support laboratories, including 44 researchers working to find answers in areas afflicting human health including autism, inflammation, transplantation, cancer, genetics, pediatric neurology, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease

The $88.1 million facility was constructed with gifts, including $10 million from Richard and Helen DeVos – Betsy DeVos’ family members.

But critics say she has worked to privatize the U.S. public education system under the guise of school choice, leading to millions of dollars being slashed from Michigan’s public education budget, according to a petition published on change.org.

DeVos also has, as the nation’s education secretary, supported and recommended billions of dollars in cuts to federal funding to higher education, including financial aid to low-income students, the petition says. She also rolled back regulations for for-profit colleges and won’t limit federal funds to schools that discriminate against LGBT students, the petition says.

“DeVos’ agenda is diametrically opposed to the education and inclusion mission of Michigan State University,” said the petition. “While her father-in-law’s gift in support of the GRRC is welcomed and appreciated, giving Secretary DeVos an MSU-sponsored platform to speak sends a message to the public, alumni, faculty, staff, students and their families that the compromising of MSU’s stands can easily be purchased.”

Caryl Sortwell, an MSU translational science and molecular medicine professor based in Grand Rapids, started the petition Thursday afternoon and more than 700 people signed by Friday morning. She expected the signatures to exceed 1,000.

“People are horrified,” said Sortwell, a Parkinson’s disease researcher. “It’s like inviting an iceberg to speak at the launching of the Titanic.”

The petition is also lobbying Norman Beauchamp, dean of the MSU College of Human Medicine, to rescind the DeVos invite.

“Obviously, if someone wants to disagree with a choice of speaker for a campus event, they have that right,” MSU spokesman Jason Cody said Friday. “We have invited Betsy DeVos to speak and are moving forward.”

Even so, many who have signed the petition are not happy with MSU’s choice.

“DeVos is actively working to dismantle public education,” Rhyomi Sellnow, an MSU doctoral candidate from Grand Rapids, wrote on the petition. “MSU cannot in good faith support this agenda by inviting her to attend the building opening. The foundations of the scientific research that I and my colleagues will conduct in that building are inherently different than the ideals DeVos pursues.”

Added Megan Duffy of Grand Rapids: “Someone that is detrimental to education and science has no business speaking at an event to open a new research center which fosters diversity, higher education and scientific research.”

DeVos could not be reached for comment.

