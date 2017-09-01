A robot named "Fighting Pi", built by Team 1718 of the Academy of Arts & Sciences in Macomb County, Mich, crosses the five-mile-long Mackinac Bridge Monday, Sept. 1, 2014 celebrating Labor Day during the 57th annual Labor Day walk. The 30 students from for high school districts worked all summer on the robot, which was designed for the bridge walk. Lead by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder, thousands cross from the upper peninsula of Michigan to the lower peninsula, the only day pedestrians are allowed on the span. (AP Photo/John L. Russell) (Photo: John L. Russell / AP)

Plan accordingly, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon Monday during the 60th annual Labor Day walk.

Walkers, emergency vehicles and shuttle buses will be allowed on the bridge during the event, but it will be closed to other vehicle traffic during the event.

Addressing general concerns stemming from recent terror-related attacks, the Mackinac Bridge Authority voted on May 16 to restrict traffic on the bridge this year during the walk.

Capt. Chris Kelenske, commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division said in May there were no known threats, but “this is an abundance of caution.”

“This was not a decision the Mackinac Bridge Authority makes lightly,” William Gnodtke, the authority’s chairman, said in a statement after the vote. “We understand this change will be an inconvenience to our customers traveling Labor Day morning.”

Held every year since 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk enables people to walk the five-mile length of the bridge. Each year, between 30,000 and 60,000 people from several states and countries come for the walk, according to the bridge authority’s website.

Walkers can register on-site for free and bus transportation is $5 a person.

Anyone who cannot complete the walk before 11:30 a.m. will be picked up by bus and brought to the finish line so the bridge can reopen to vehicle traffic promptly at noon.

To receive text message updates on the walk, text “mackinacbridgewalk2017” to 67283.

