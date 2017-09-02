Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday. (Photo: File)

Kalamazoo, Mich. — Michigan police say five people are dead following a fiery, high-speed crash in Kalamazoo Township.

Township police say in a news release that the five victims were riding in a Dodge Charger that was traveling about 100 mph when it crashed into a tree and burst into flames about 1 a.m. Saturday.

An officer who spotted the speeding car turned on his lights and sirens but soon turned them off because of safety concerns. But a short time later, that officer spotted the crashed car engulfed in flames along the side of the road near an intersection.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Matyas confirmed Saturday that five people were found dead in the vehicle. Authorities have not yet identified the crash victims.

