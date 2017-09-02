Buy Photo Danielle Lewis, 15, of Macomb, uses a shopping cart to collect drop-off items. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Troy — Volunteers are collecting donations for the Houston flood relief fund during "Stuff A Semi" this weekend in hopes the supplies will reach victims of Hurricane Harvey by Labor Day.

What started out with one semi on Saturday morning grew to three semis before noon. Items are being collected at 662 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy in the Airtime Trampoline Park until 4 p.m. Anyone who brings a backpack with five pieces of supplies will get a free play pass to Airtime.

The stuff a semi idea was born a week ago after Sherrie Handrinos, owner of Boost 1 Marketing in Bingham Farms, got stranded while visiting clients in Houston when her flight couldn't depart. Many of her workers quickly gathered and partnered with foundations like the Detroit Dog Rescue to connect the two states.

Vicki Foley, a works at the marketing company and who lives of Allen Park, was tearful watching the parade of cars arrive on Saturday.

"It just so happened that she got stuck there when Hurricane Harvey happened and we were all worried about her safety and when she called back she told us how bad it was. We knew we had to do something," said Foley.

By 11 a.m. they had filled half of one semi truck and received notice that a generous donor would be dropping off a full semi truck load of supplies to add to the relief effort.

"It's just insane. I knew we would come through and I can't wait to see how much there is after tomorrow," Handrinos said via webcam from Houston.

Detroit Lions punter, Sam Martin is one of Handrinos clients and made a Twitter video saying he would donate six pounds of dog food for every retweet he received as a partner of Stuff a Semi.

Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!! pic.twitter.com/bcTT905knP — Sam (@SamMartin_6) August 31, 2017

"Imagine you just went through the same crisis, what would you need?" Foley said.

Volunteers are collecting bedding, cloths, bath supplies, baby materials, water and pet supplies.

Susan Wenskus heard about the event on the news and donated bedding, sheets, pillows and blankets from her old home.

"I put an email out and all my neighbors came to join me in providing supplies. It's a great day when we can connect to help people hundreds of miles away," Wenskus said.

Other places to donate:

-- The semis will also be collecting at the Rogell Golf Course on Sunday at 18601 Berg Road in Detroit starting at 9 a.m.

-- The Detroit Police Department is hosting a donation drive to fill the semi 10 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters, 1301 Third Street in downtown Detroit.

-- The Detroit Tigers will have bins outside of gates A, B and C at Comerica Park until Monday and a ticket to the game is not needed to donate.

Cash donations are being accepted all location and credit card donations to Detroit Police can be made online.

