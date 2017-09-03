The Kent County sheriff’s office reports that her 9-year-old great-nephew was in the driver’s seat and his 7-year-old sister was in the front passenger seat when the vehicle suddenly went into reverse, striking Jan Marie Junewick Saturday afternoon. (Photo: File)

Byron Township, Mich. — A 56-year-old western Michigan woman has been killed after being struck by her own vehicle in the driveway of a Byron Township home.

The Kent County sheriff’s office reports that her 9-year-old great-nephew was in the driver’s seat and his 7-year-old sister was in the front passenger seat when the vehicle suddenly went into reverse, striking Jan Marie Junewick Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the engine was running and the children were waiting for their great-aunt to leave the home, south of Grand Rapids.

Witnesses say the woman was standing next to the open driver’s door when she was hit. The vehicle continued accelerating in reverse and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked on the street.

Junewick, of Caledonia Township, later died at an area hospital.

The two children were not injured.

