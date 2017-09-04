After a balmy Labor Day afternoon, the weather is expected to turn wet and much cooler Monday night. (Photo: AccuWeather)

The summery Labor Day weather soon could spiral into severe thunderstorms and hail.

One-inch in diameter hail is possible Monday night in some places throughout Michigan, including Metro Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

“There is a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for much of southeastern Michigan, including all of the Detroit Metro area,” said meteorologist Cory Behnke of the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. “And there is a potential for hail with wind speeds of 70 miles per hour.”

The reason for the severe weather, he said, is a cold front approaching the region, coming from west of Detroit.

“Thunderstorms are developing which, very soon, will move into the Metro area,” he said.

Behnke said the thunderstorms should stick around until about 8 pm.

The threat of severe weather impacted the Detroit Jazz Fest downtown Monday evening.

"Festival-goers: please seek shelter at Cobo Hall, First National Bank or One Campus Martius. Performances will resume when weather clears," a tweet from the festival read.

Sonya Pouncy reluctantly left the jazz festival early after evening performances were delayed due to the inclement weather and lighting in Detroit.

"I'm bummed. I wanted to see Stanley Clarke," Pouncy said of the evening's main stage headliner.

Behnke said the rains are expected to end Monday night but temperatures are expected to drop.

“It is turning much cooler, with a low tonight in the upper 50s,” Behnke said.

Temperatures reached a high of 85 degrees Monday at around 2:56 p.m

And temperatures are expected to remain cooler throughout much of the week.

“The high Tuesday will be in the lower 70s, with highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday,” Behnke said. “There will be noticeably cooler weather behind the cold front for much of the week.

“We’re definitely getting a taste of fall.

