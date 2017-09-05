Buy Photo File (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

After severe weather knocked out power to about 7,500 DTE Energy customers Monday, the company said Tuesday it's restored electricity to all but 1,500 of them.

"We're down to about 1,500 company wide right now," said Jill Wilmot, a DTE Energy spokeswoman. "And not all of those are necessarily all from the storm. They could be other issues."

More than a half-inch of rain fell Monday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport during a severe thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The company's power outage map Tuesday morning showed there are about 895 customers without electricity in the area of Maple and Adams roads in Birmingham due to an equipment problem. There are also another 190 in the dark in Lynn Township in St. Clair County, about 70 miles north of Detroit, because of equipment problems.

Wilmot said the company aims to have power restored to the 1,500 customers sometime Tuesday morning.

"We've got crews out already working on it," she said. "We're hoping that this morning (the problems will) be fixed."

DTE Energy's electric utility serves 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan.

