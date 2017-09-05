Grand Rapids — About $1 million in cash and more than 66 pounds of cocaine and heroin have been seized during weekend drug raids in western Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Grand Rapids says 18 people are charged with conspiracy to distribute the drugs in the Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor areas.

Authorities obtained search warrants for more than a dozen homes, businesses and storage facilities. One man was shot early Sunday by police at a Grand Rapids apartment complex. He was in critical condition Tuesday.

Marijuana, three handguns and an assault rifle also were seized in the raids.

Eleven people appeared Monday in federal court in Grand Rapids. A 12th defendant appeared in court in Chicago.

Authorities say the drugs were trucked into western Michigan from California by semitrailers.

