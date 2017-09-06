Michigan State Police logo (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Michigan State Police are serving warrants "in conjunction with three ongoing homicide investigations" on Wednesday in Detroit and Taylor.

The warrants, revealed via the state police Twitter page, are or were being served at five locations, which are "secure" and "no danger" to the public. The Michigan State Police major case unit is working the related cases, according to the tweets.

Four of the locations are in Detroit, and one is in Taylor, said Lt. Mike Shaw, a state police spokesman. He declined to share the locations of the raids.

