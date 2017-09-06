Monroe — A community college in southeastern Michigan is going deep to keep the campus warm or cool.

Monroe County Community College has switched to a geothermal system that could save the school an average of $275,000 a year in utility bills. Pipes in the ground carry water that is heated or cooled by the earth.

The Monroe News says the new system is being used in buildings that were built in the 1960s or ’70s and needed upgrades for heating and air conditioning.

The college is guaranteed to reduce energy consumption by 160,000 kilowatt hours per year.

More buildings will be added to the system. The Career Technology Center was built in 2013 and already has a geothermal system.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eFuyoH