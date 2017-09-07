Michigan State University has reached its $1.5 billion fundraising campaign goal more than a year early, officials plan to announce Friday. (Photo: .)

Michigan State University has reached its $1.5 billion fundraising campaign goal more than a year early, officials plan to announce Friday.

The campaign, the most ambitious in MSU’s history, had the support of 230,000 alumni and other donors.

“We are grateful for the support of alumni, partners and friends who are stepping up at a critical time to maintain MSU’s commitment to being accessible to all deserving students and to building an even more vibrant community that fosters innovation and discovery to shape a better and stronger tomorrow,” MSU President Lou Anna Simon said.

“Gifts to the campaign are already transforming students’ lives, amplifying research and attracting the best and brightest to MSU and the momentum generated by enthusiasm for the campaign is propelling us even further.”

MSU’s $1.5 billion capital campaign, the school’s first major fundraiser since 2002, was launched in fall 2014. The money raised from the campaign will be used to fund student aid, internships and overseas programs, faculty positions and research into global problems.

Fundraising will continue through Dec. 31, 2018, with an aim to fund new spaces for collaborative instruction at the Broad College of Business, enhance health science research at the Grand Rapids Research Center, expand music facilities and increase the number of endowed faculty positions.

“This milestone is a testament to the love our alumni everywhere have for a great institution,” said Scott Westerman, executive director of the MSU Alumni Association. “Investing in Michigan State University’s future is wired into every Spartan’s spirit. The greatest gift we can give is to ensure that future generations can benefit from MSU’s magic.”

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vQGcIp