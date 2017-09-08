Carrie DeKlyen (Photo: Facebook)

Inside a neonatal unit at a University of Michigan hospital is a very tiny baby girl who one day will have a big story to tell.

She was born on Wednesday at 24 weeks — the earliest time in pregnancy when a baby can be born and survive — and weighs 1 pound, 4 ounces.

She’s about the size of a peanut, said her dad, Nick DeKlyen, who has only touched her, not yet held her. Her name is Life Lynn and she is doing really well, almost breathing on her own.

While DeKlyen is thrilled to welcome another child to his family, his sixth, he was saying goodbye to his wife, who was dying on Friday after giving birth and being taken off of life support.

That’s because Carrie DeKlyen, 37, has been battling terminal brain cancer.

Though she qualified to be in a University of Michigan clinical trial that doctors told her might have extended her life another 10, possibly 20 years, she and her husband declined because they are Christians and would have had to terminate the pregnancy for her to get chemotherapy.

Doctors told the couple she would die if she didn’t get treatment but Carrie DeKlyen prayed about it and accepted that she would die soon, her husband said.

One of her last wishes was to give birth to her daughter, which she did via cesarean section after weeks of suffering excruciating pain and being on life support.

Carrie DeKlyen's baby 'Life' struggles for life in the hospital's intensive care unit. (Photo: Facebook)

“When she came back to ICU after the baby was delivered, I leaned over and whispered in her ear, ‘I love you. I am proud of you. You did what you set out to do,’” said Nick DeKlyen, who lives in Wyoming, on the west side of Michigan.

Now that she is off of life support, she soon will be at peace, said DeKlyen, who quit his job to take care of their children and his wife in her final days.

“It’s bittersweet,” said DeKlyen, as he choked back tears. “God gave us life but my wife is going to die. We chose to save the baby over my wife. It’s painful. I feel like my heart is torn out of my chest because it’s about as bittersweet as you can get.”

Even before she took her last breaths, he gave her a hug and said good-bye.

“I’ll see you in heaven,” he told her.

Carrie DeKlyen has been unconscious for about six weeks, but her profile picture on her Facebook page, Cure 4 Carrie, speaks for her.

With her lips puckered with a kiss, DeKlyen holds a sign with a heart that says, “L-u girl.”

She may have no more than 24 hours to live, said Sonya DeKlyen Nelson, her sister-in-law, on Friday afternoon. Family has been taking turns visiting her hospital room.

“I’m just extremely proud of her,” Nelson said. “I’m proud of how hard she fought to save her daughter.”

Nelson and others also have been getting to meet the new family member for the first time.

“She’s doing as well as they could expect for a baby born at such an early gestation,” Nelson said. “She’s doing really well.”

Dr. Deborah Berman, a UM associate professor in the division of Maternal Fetal Medicine in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, treated Carrie and delivered Life.

“As maternal fetal medicine specialists, we often take care of women with various high-risk maternal conditions,” Berman said. “Ms. DeKlyen’s case includes both complicated maternal and fetal conditions that required extensive multidisciplinary collaboration to honor this thoughtful family’s goals and wishes.”

Many don’t understand the decision they have made, including some in Carrie DeKlyen’s family, her husband said. But it’s about a great love they have for God, each other, their children and the belief that one day they will all be together for eternity in heaven.

“I just want her to go home and be with Jesus,” he said.

Asked what two-day-old Life may think one day about the decision her mother made, DeKlyen said he knows she will be proud.

“She will understand why her mom laid down her life so that she could live,” he said, “and loved her so much that she chose to have her, knowing that she’d see her in heaven one day again.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with costs accrued with caring for Carrie DeKlyen in her last days.

