Ann Arbor — The city of Ann Arbor has unveiled its nearly final plan for a $55 million urban trail.

The City Council has voted to approve the distribution of a draft master plan complete with new route maps for the trail, the Ann Arbor News reported .

The Treeline trail will be meant for pedestrians and cyclists generally running along the historic alignment of the now-buried Allen Creek and the Ann Arbor railroad tracks that run through the city.

The nearly 3-mile trail would include a series of new bridges over city streets and railroad tracks as it makes its way from the Huron River past the west part of downtown and out to the University of Michigan’s athletic campus.

The city plans to work with the nonprofit Treeline Conservancy, formerly the Allen Creek Greenway Conservancy, to combine public and private funds for the project.

“I think all of us are committed to making sure this becomes a plan that’s implemented sooner rather than later and doesn’t sit on a shelf and gather dust,” City Administrator Howard Lazarus said.

The conservancy is creating a business plan expected to go to the council for review along with the master plan.

“We are looking at the ability to raise private money, as well as perhaps bring some city property in to provide secure funding for design and construction, and I hope that we can provide clarity to that process when we bring both the business plan and the master plan back to council,” Lazarus said.

Adjoining jurisdictions have just over 40 days to comment on the draft. After approval by the city’s Planning Commission, the plan will come back to the council for final adoption, which is expected by January.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2eNxlw7