General Colin Powell. (Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images)

Ann Arbor – Former Secretary of State Colin Powell will speak next week at the University of Michigan.

Powell will give the James R. Mellor Lecture at Hill Auditorium from 4-5:15 p.m. Sept. 19.

Powell, 80, was secretary of state from 2001 to 2005 under former President George W. Bush and was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Michigan Union Ticket Office.

