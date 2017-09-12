The state of Michigan may consider existing medical marijuana dispensaries “a potential impediment to licensure” if they’re still open for business after Dec. 15, according to a state department charged with issuing licenses for pot shops. (Photo: Irfan Khan / TNS)

Lansing — The state may consider existing medical marijuana dispensaries “a potential impediment to licensure” if they’re still open for business after Dec. 15, according to a state department charged with issuing licenses for pot shops.

Starting on that date, the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board will begin accepting permit applications to operate legally eight years after Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical use in a 2008 referendum.

But dispensaries have been allowed to operate unofficially, under the radar and with unclear guidelines about what is or isn’t permissible under the state’s medical marijuana law.

The new announcement applies to all medical marijuana facilities defined under state law and “will allow existing operations to wind down while also giving adequate time for patients to establish connections to caregivers to help ensure continuity of access,” according a state press release.

The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs sent the release out just hours before a scheduled board meeting during which officials are expected to explain the new rule and the regulatory structure it intends to implement.

LARA will issue emergency rules to render such businesses “a potential impediment” to its license plan. It first consulted with Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office to determine that it could do so, the press release said.

Any “regulatory action” to close down currently operating dispensaries would require an administrative rule, which LARA could enact on an “emergency” basis as it seeks to set up a permanent regulatory structure for Michigan’s medical marijuana businesses.

Application fees for dispensaries could cost between $4,000 and $8,000 “depending on the number of applications received,” according to LARA.

There will be a public board meeting on the new rules Tuesday in Bath Township, at 15101 Chandler Road.

The announcement comes after board member Donald Bailey, a retired Michigan State Police sergeant, called for existing dispensaries to be shuttered during a Medical Marihuana Board Meeting in late August.

Many in the industry feared they would have to shut down and patients worried they would no longer be able to find medicine they use to control epilepsy, pain and other ailments.

The board previously tabled the issue until Schuette’s office could weigh in.

Detroit has eight city-approved medical marijuana dispensaries and another 69 pending approval from the city but still operating. Another 81 applications are pending in addition to those, according to a city database.

