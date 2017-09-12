Grand Haven — A former youth pastor who admitted to sexually abusing a young boy in western Michigan a decade ago has been sentenced to 3½ to 15 years in prison.

WOOD-TV reports 31-year-old Daniel Hoffman learned his punishment on Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court. He earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities say Hoffman was being treated at a hospital for mental health issues last year when he told a nurse about the abuse. The victim, a former neighbor if Hoffman in Jenison who is now an adult, told detectives that it happened between 2003 and 2008. Hoffman was charged in May.

Since the period when the alleged abused took place, Hoffman worked in a school district and as a youth minister.

