Buy Photo The University of Michigan topped the list of the state’s universities coming in at No. 28. (Photo: Stephanie Steinberg / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

None of Michigan’s national universities ranked in the top 10 or 20 list of U.S. News & World Report best colleges for 2018, which were announced Tuesday.

The University of Michigan did top the list of the state’s universities coming in at No. 28.

UM was followed by Michigan State University at No. 81, Michigan Technological University at No. 124, Central Michigan University and Western Michigan University tied at No. 207, and Wayne State University at No. 223. Oakland University and Eastern Michigan University were not among those ranked.

U.S. News & World Report ranked nearly 1,400 institutions from data mostly provided by the schools themselves.

“We appreciate the top-tier ranking, but what matters most for students selecting a school is the match between the particular interests, abilities and ambitions of each individual student and the specific programs and opportunities offered by a particular school,” UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said.

Michigan State University spokesman Jason Cody said the university uses its own measures to determine success.

“While we appreciate the different groups and organizations that put out rankings of universities, that’s really only one measure of a university — whatever their methodology,” he said. “But there are other ways we believe accurately measure the success of our university.”

Cody said those measures include graduation rates, affordability and student and alumni successes.

“These are some of the measures we look to when trying to determine the strength of our academic program,” he said.

Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, is ranked No. 1 for the seventh year in a row.

The other top schools include Harvard University (No. 2); University of Chicago and Yale University (No. 3, tie); Columbia University, Massachusetts Institute and Stanford University (No. 5, tie).

U.S. News & World Report, which describes itself as the global authority in education rankings, says it ranks the schools “to help prospective students and their families research more than 1,800 U.S.-based universities.”

The rankings methodology focuses on academic excellence, with schools evaluated on hundreds of data points and up to 15 measures of academic quality. Overall, the rankings emphasize student outcomes, including graduation and freshmen retention rates, which carry the most weight at 30 percent.

SLewis@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2296

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wXqzvL